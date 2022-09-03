USS Higgins Departs Guam

ANCHORS AWEIGH: Sailors fake out a mooring line on the foc’sle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while departing Guam, Aug. 26. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo/U.S. Navy
