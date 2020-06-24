The USS Nimitz pulled into Apra Harbor on Wednesday morning after completing a three day drill with the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew in the Philippine Sea.

The military states dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely.

“This is a great opportunity for us to train together in a complex scenario,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9. “By working together in this environment, we’re improving our tactical skills and readiness in the face of an increasingly pressurized region and COVID-19.”

Both ships are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific.

It remains unclear what the sailors on the USS Nimitz have planned during their time on Guam or how long the aircraft carrier will be docked on the island.

The military’s Joint Region Marianas told the Guam Daily Post on Tuesday afternoon that “the U.S. Navy does not address future ship movements or operations due to operational security considerations.”

In April, the Navy took extra precautions before the thousands of sailors assigned to the USS Nimitz departed Bremerton, Washington. The entire crew had been tested for COVID-19 and reportedly spent 27 days in quarantine after a growing number of TR sailors contracted the virus.

The TR has not reported any new cases since it departed Guam last month. The ship was docked on Guam for about two months, as the crew cleaned the ship and sailors who tested positive for the virus recovered.

Among the more than 1,000 TR sailors who tested positive, one died in April while at Naval Hospital Guam.

On Saturday, the TR sailors paused to reflect on the life and loss of Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. during a memorial service aboard the aircraft carrier in the Philippine Sea.