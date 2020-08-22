USS Ronald Reagan pulls into Guam for scheduled port visit

The USS Ronald Reagan arrived on Guam Saturday morning for a Safe Haven Liberty port visit.

While in port, sailors will have access to specific designated areas on the pier and a secured beach on base, according to Joint Region Marianas. This type of liberty allows for quality of life port visits, boosting crew morale, readiness, and effectiveness, while mitigating the risk of contracting COVID-19.

"With the creation of Safe Haven Liberty in Guam, the crew has the opportunity to enjoy some well-deserved rest and recreation," said Command Master Chief Chris King, USS Ronald Reagan. "The hardworking and dedicated Sailors on board Ronald Reagan have performed at unmatched levels over the past several months to ensure readiness and forward presence in the Indo-Pacific region.”

No COVID-19 cases at-sea have been identified on board as of Saturday morning, the press release states.

The carrier’s visit comes just days after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placed the island in lockdown, with movement restrictions more severe than the recent Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

The lockdown is in response to large spike in COVID-19 cases on island; since Sunday, public health officials confirmed 265 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 767 since testing started in March. Guam also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing that total to seven.

Navy officials stated in the press release that with the exception of a few mandatory personnel to ensure the ship's safe arrival, there will be no interaction with any personnel outside the designated liberty areas. For the docking process, all COVID mitigations will be in place to include social distancing, masks, gloves, and minimal interactions.

The visit is the fifth of its kind, enhancing liberty options for 7th Fleet ships conducting COVID mitigations. U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge along with USS Bunker Hill pulled into Guam for safe haven liberty port visits in early June. The Nimitz Carrier Strike group, consisting of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, and guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson, pulled into Guam for a safe haven liberty port visit June 24. Most recently, the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta pulled into Guam at the end of July.

Sailors will have the opportunity to unwind and enjoy food and beverages along with Wi-Fi installed on the pier, where personnel can use their phones and laptops. A section of the beach will be designated as a safe zone.

Upon completion of Sea Trials in May 2020, Reagan returned to Yokosuka, embarked remaining crew completing Restriction of Movement Sequestration (ROM-S), and deployed June 8. Since the ship's Yokosuka departure, USS Ronald Reagan continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific region alongside allies and partners to demonstrate the United States' commitment to defense agreements, as well as to provide security and stability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.