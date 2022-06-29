USS Ronald Reagan visits Guam

ON WATCH: Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Patterson, from Jacksonville, Fla., stands lookout watch on vulture’s row as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Navy. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider/U.S. Navy photo