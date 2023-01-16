USS Springfield returns home

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield returned to its homeport on Naval Base Guam Jan. 9, after a nearly four-month deployment, the U.S. Navy said recently in a press release.

The vessel came to the island in March 2022 from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, shifting its homeport from Hawaii to Guam as part of the Navy’s strategic plan for the Indo-Pacific Region, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Submarine tenders USS Frank Cable and USS Emory S. Land are based out of Naval Base Guam, as well, and Springfield, one of five locally deployed Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, is based at Polaris Point. According to the press release, Submarine Squadron 15 staff is tasked with supporting these commands' training, material, and personnel preparation.

As part of the forward-deployed submarine force of the U.S. Navy, the submarines and tenders are readily capable of satisfying global operating requirements, the Navy said in the statement.

“I’m excited for the crew to be back in Guam to enjoy much-deserved rest time,” said Cmdr. Andy Domina, Springfield’s commanding officer. “It’s an honor to be among the 150 finest sailors America has to offer. We are America’s submarine and we will always be ready to support the mission.”

Due to the nature of the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Navy must deploy its most capable ships in the region's front lines, the Navy said. According to the Indo-Pacific command, this position makes it possible for maritime and joint forces to respond quickly, and it enables their most capable ships and submarines, which have the maximum amount of striking power and operational capability, to be brought into play in the quickest possible manner.

“Springfield is among the most capable ships in the entire U.S. Navy,” said Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “The security environment in the Indo-Pacific region requires that. The crew, some very young and junior, proved they can rapidly respond and be counted on to protect Americans and our allies and partners.”