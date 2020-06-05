USS Theodore Roosevelt back out at sea

The USS Theodore Roosevelt left Guam Thursday afternoon to continue its mission back out at sea.

The Navy’s aircraft carrier spent just more than one day docked at Apra Harbor. The crew spent about two weeks in the waters off Guam where they successfully completed their pilot carrier qualifications

The TR returned on Wednesday morning to “welcome back our remaining Sailors ashore who are medically cleared to return to the ship,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, TR Commanding Officer. “Was good to see all the Sailors walking back across the brow again and rejoining the team.”

The ship spent about two months docked on Guam after a rising number of sailors contracted the COVID-19 virus.

More than 1,000 sailors were infected and remained on the island recovering.

“For those Sailors who are still not medically cleared to come with us underway, they will continue to be cared for ashore until all are recovered, while we remain on mission,” he said. “When Theodore Roosevelt departed from Naval Base Guam (Thursday), we manned the rails as a gesture of respect and admiration for the people of Guam for their support and hospitality over the last two months. We are thankful for the dedicated support of Gov. Leon Guerrero, her staff and the people Guam along with our fellow service members on Guam. We owe them all a debt of gratitude that words cannot express.”

The crew also posted a video on social media thanking the people of Guam for their assistance.

About 800 TR sailors who remained in hotels off base have since returned to the Naval Base this week.

The military confirmed no new cases of the virus have been reported on the ship since its return to sea two weeks ago.

“The Rough Riders and our families’ tenacity and resiliency in the face of uncertainty has been put to the test and met the challenge. We are proud of our Sailors. Now it is time to continue to protect our ability to do our mission and protect our Sailors’ health,” he said. “We have returned Theodore Roosevelt to sea as a symbol of hope and inspiration, and an instrument of national power.”