USS Theodore Roosevelt crew to be tested during Port visit on Guam

The crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt will remain at the pier of U.S. Naval Base Guam while sailors are tested for COVID-19, Navy officials confirmed.

Eight sailors aboard the carrier have been transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam after they were confirmed to have COVID-19. Other sailors are being observed, officials confirmed.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said the medical team aboard the carrier is testing the crew and additional positive cases of COVID-19 have been found.

“USS Theodore Roosevelt is in Guam on a previously-scheduled port visit,” Richardson stated. “The resources at our naval medical facilities in Guam will allow us to more effectively test, isolate, and if necessary treat Sailors. We expect additional positive tests, and those Sailors who test positive will be transported to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for further evaluation and treatment as necessary. During the port visit, base access will be limited to the pier for Roosevelt's Sailors. No base or regional personnel will access the pier.”

With regard to testing sailors, the priority will be those who are symptomatic, those in close contact with sailors who have tested positive, and essential watch standers, he said.

“We are isolating those who test positive,” Richardson stated. “Testing will continue as necessary to ensure the health of the entire ship's crew. In addition, the medical staff will continue to actively monitor the health of the crew. Deep cleaning of the ship's spaces is also ongoing.”

He said no sailors have been hospitalized or are seriously ill.