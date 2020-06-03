The USS Theodore Roosevelt returned to Guam around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tugboats sailed alongside the ship guiding it while it docked in Apra Harbor.

The aircraft carrier and Carrier Air Wing 11 spent the past two weeks out at sea conducting carrier qualifications as part of their mission during the Indo-Pacific deployment. The carrier qualifications were completed on June 2.

“You can see and feel the excitement around the ship as we have returned to flight operations,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. “It is very rewarding for all Sailors involved to exercise their skill set and see the TR back in action.”

The military said carrier qualifications are a time for naval aviators to refine their skills practiced during field carrier landing practice (FCLP) for sustained operations at sea aboard the aircraft carrier. The qualifications fortified the operational relationship between CVW-11 and the Theodore Roosevelt.

“It is very gratifying to be able to return to our primary mission in the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Steve Jaureguizar, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11. “The carrier air wing joined together with the carrier is the bedrock of naval aviation and power projection.”

The TR departed Guam on May 21 after spending nearly two months docked in Apra Harboa. More than 1,000 sailors had contracted the COVID-19 virus and most have since recovered.

The Navy stated that some 3,000 sailors would continue on with the mission, while 1,800 others will remain in quarantine on Guam.

Last week, the Navy’s Joint Region Marianas confirmed the ship would return to Guam to pick up the remainder of the crew still completing their required time off-ship.

“We remain focused on the health and safety of our Sailors, and ensuring the full recovery of all USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors,” Joint Region Marianas spokesperson Lt. Cmdr Rick Moore stated.

The TR and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity, according to the Navy.