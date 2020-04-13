The Office of the Navy Chief of Information confirmed the death of a USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The sailor, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital on April 9, died of COVID-related complications on Monday, according to a statement from the Navy issued late Monday night.

The name of the Sailor is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

According to the Navy, the sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sailors. He received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on April 9, the sailor was found unresponsive during a daily medical check, the Navy stated. CPR was administered by fellow sailors and an onsite medical team. The sailor was in the ICU until he passed on Monday.

Joint Region Marianas and the U.S. Pacific Fleet were unable to provide any information to inquiries made regarding the sailor's death on Monday afternoon.

There have been 585 positive cases and more than 3,700 negative results.

As of Monday, the Navy had announced that 92% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew had been tested for COVID-19.

The death was feared by the aircraft carrier's former commander Cpt. Brett Crozier, in a March 30 letter to his superiors, describing a worsening coronavirus outbreak aboard the warship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors,” Crozier wrote. “The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating.”

Crozier was relieved of duty but kept his rank and remains in the Navy.

National media reported that Crozier was among the sailors who tested positive for the virus.

Joint Region Marianas Commander Adm. John Menoni said Monday over 4,000 TR sailors have been safely moved from the ship and are currently at controlled locations on Naval Base Guam and in Tumon.

"Due to the hard work and dedication of our military and civilian teams over the past three weeks, we have completed this tremendous logistical challenge. Now we have the social distancing capacity needed for the health and recovery of the crew and we can more efficiently continue our next phase of the operation which includes deep cleaning and sanitization of the ship," said Menoni. "This virus is a serious enemy and it threatens to undermine both our mission and endanger all of us on Guam and in the CNMMI working together will help us win this fight. If we don’t do the right thing, we’re endangering not only ourselves, but our neighbors, our families and the region."