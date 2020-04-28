Sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt will start to return to their ship this week as the aircraft carrier has been cleaned and sanitized.

The Navy announced that 100% of the crew has been tested for COVID-19 and 833 sailors have tested positive while 4,105 have tested negative.

As of Monday, 112 sailors have recovered. Seven Theodore Roosevelt sailors are at Naval Hospital Guam and two are receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, said Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas.

With the ship cleaned, the Navy will begin the process of rotating sailors back to the ship this week.

“This is the next big milestone in our mission to get the ship back out to sea and in defense of our nation,” said Menoni.

The ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Carlos Sardiello, provided a statement that Menoni read during Monday’s press briefing.

“As our understanding of the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, we have adapted our timeline to ensure the health and welfare of our crew, the swift recovery of the ship and the return to our mission. Theodore Roosevelt sailors are spending their required off-ship time to ensure that we get underway with a healthy crew,” said Sardiello. “We greatly appreciate the continued support of the government of Guam for the lodging off base which provides for quarantine accommodations that are in accordance with CDC standards.”

Sardiello also expressed his gratitude to the people of Guam for the community’s support in this time of crisis.

The Air Force’s Red Horse Squadron has completed the installation of the Medical Expeditionary Support System on Naval Hospital Guam. The tent hospital was operational on April 20.

The Navy's Seabees are expected to complete the larger, 150-bed field hospital at South Finegayan this week. The field hospital in Dededo will be ready to accommodate Theodore Roosevelt sailors in the coming days if Naval Hospital Guam runs out of room.

Menoni announced on Monday the Navy and Marine Corps Health Center and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have completed the outbreak investigation with volunteer sailors from the ship.

“The results will help us to understand more about the virus and help us to inform COVID-19 surveillance mitigation strategies for the fleet,” said Menoni.