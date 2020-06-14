USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors return home

The USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors who remained on Guam after the aircraft carrier left last week have started taking military flights back to the United States.

Theodore Roosevelt sailors who return to the U.S. are required to complete a 14-day restriction-of-movement (ROM) sequester upon arrival either at home or facilities on base at their home station.

The sailors meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Navy recovery guidances, and "return-to-work" criteria in accordance with Navy regulations.

USS Theodore Roosevelt and Carrier Air Wing 11 completed carrier qualifications June 2 and returned to Apra Harbor to embark approximately 1,000 sailors ashore who met return-to-work criteria for operational units.

The aircraft carrier continues it deployment in the Indo-Pacific and was recently performing exercises in the Philippine Sea.

Sailors who met return-to-work criteria after the brief stop for personnel were flown to the aircraft carrier via air lift.

The Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment Jan. 17.