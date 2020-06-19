Utility account disconnections resume July 1

Utility disconnections for water and power services are anticipated to resume as of July 1, but before then, the agencies are hoping to stand up COVID-19 relief programs to help customers ease out of any debt they may have with the utilities.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the governing board for the Guam Power Authority and Waterworks Authority, approved the proposal Tuesday.

Under the relief programs, both residential and commercial customers are offered time – up to 12 months – to pay current and outstanding bills. Businesses will be assessed on a case-by-case basis after evaluating their ability to remain current while making partial payments on amounts owed.

"All penalties and late fees, including interest, are waived for all residential and business customers entering a COVID-19 payment plan," according to the resolution approved.

The resolution acknowledges that "each utility’s ability to provide payment plans may be constrained by promulgated service rules or (Public Utility Commission) orders and may require authorization to seek PUC approval for the proposed COVID-19 relief programs."

In addition to approving the creation of relief programs, the resolution grants the power and water utilities the authority to seek PUC authorization as needed.

While the proposal is forwarded by both agencies, GWA had the first opportunity to speak during a Tuesday work session with the CCU. The commissioners later decided to approve the resolution during that work session rather than a scheduled meeting next week.

"Since the work session was properly noticed and this item was in the agenda, we decided not to wait and a motion was made to approve it and there was a unanimous vote to approve it," Commissioner Mike Limtiaco said.

According to the discussions, GWA has not specifically announced that a payment plan is needed before July 1 to avoid disconnection but customers have been encouraged to come in and set up payment plans. A suspension on disconnections through June 30 is as far as has been reported in the media but an information campaign is planned, according to discussions.