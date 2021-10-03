The Guam Power and Waterworks Authorities may finalize their mandatory vaccination policy this coming week and are considering an in-house testing program for employees, according to discussions during the Consolidated Commission on Utilities meeting Tuesday.

In August, the CCU, the governing body of GPA and GWA, adopted a resolution directing management to develop and implement a vaccination and testing policy for the utilities.

GPA and GWA are government of Guam autonomous agencies. For executive branch line agencies, the deadline to comply with the governor's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination was Sept. 24.

Unless exempted from vaccination, unvaccinated employees are now subject to weekly testing.

During the CCU meeting, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said their policy is in line with federal and GovGuam guidance with regard to testing unvaccinated employees.

The utilities will essentially follow the governor's policy - and what is now the policy of President Biden - and will mandate vaccination or require weekly testing unless an employee is exempted from taking the vaccine.

Bordallo said they have the ability to modify standard operating procedures when new guidance arrives.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said a lot of effort and training at his utility has gone into to setting up in-house testing for both unvaccinated employees and vaccinated employees who would still like to be tested.

"Like Miguel said, there's only two choices that follow, of course the government of Guam but also the federal ... either you get vaccinated or you get tested. So we're trying to accommodate both. But at the same time accommodate those that suspect (they) could potentially have COVID or contracted COVID," Benavente said, adding that in-house testing is meant to minimize disturbance at the utilities.

GPA Assistant General Manager Tricee Limtiaco said they've been in consultation with the Department of Public Health and Social Services as well as community partners. GPA will be able to perform rapid antigen testing for employees undergoing weekly testing, and molecular testing for presumptive positive cases.

"So we will be able to confirm presumptive positives on-site," Limtiaco said. "What this will do is this will help us become more efficient in our testing. ... It will definitely help lower the amount of time that people are out waiting for test results or waiting to be tested."

GWA is looking at following GPA's lead with in-house testing, while Benavente said they may even look at implementing more frequent testing than just weekly testing.

As of mid-September, 81% of GWA employees were fully vaccinated. About 6.5% had only one shot remaining for the two-dose vaccines and about 12.3%, or 46 employees, were unvaccinated.

For GPA, 88% are currently vaccinated, according to discussion Tuesday.

It's unclear how many are currently unvaccinated, but the general manager's report for the Tuesday meeting provided an earlier percentage of 12% unvaccinated, with two employees stating that their personal physicians advised against vaccination.

Out of eight GPA employees who tested positive for COVID-19 in August, six were fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday's discussion. In September, as of the CCU meeting, six GPA employees tested positive. Five were fully vaccinated.

GWA reported on its total cases from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Tuesday meeting. Out of 30 cases, 40% were vaccinated.

While vaccines still provide a measure of protection against the more infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus, the variant has seen more and more vaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.

However, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states about the delta variant, vaccines provide the best protection against serious illness and death and are the best way to protect oneself and community.

Responding to a question from Commissioner Michael Limtiaco, husband of Tricee Limtiaco, about how testing only unvaccinated employees solves concerns with COVID-19, Benavente said that issue isn't being debated anymore.

"We're moving forward to comply with what is the federal mandate and all of that," he said, later noting that since the vast majority of employees are vaccinated, if any employees contract COVID-19, they will likely be vaccinated.

The same can be said about Guam's general population, but as the CDC notes, the unvaccinated remain the greatest concern with the delta variant, as fully vaccinated people get infected less often.