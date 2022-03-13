Utility officials eye fuel surcharge as costs rise

While residents are feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs at the pump, that pain may end up following them home as local utility officials discuss whether a midterm change to the fuel surcharge is necessary.

Guam Power Authority officials told The Guam Daily Post that the utility is reviewing the potential impact of increased oil prices and is preparing an update to be discussed at a work session this week with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the governing board over GPA and its sister agency, the Guam Waterworks Authority.

Local resident Liezel, who preferred to use only one name, and her husband just moved into a new home and haven't received their first power bill. But she said higher power costs would surely have an impact on them, despite it being out of their control.

Meanwhile, increases in daily costs take their toll.

"Me and my husband just had this conversation a few days ago. And, of course, being the one who provides for our little family, it kind of worries him because salaries don't go up, but prices go up from time to time. It's consistent," Liezel said.

"I was like, you know what, as much as this stresses you out, there's nothing really we can do and the only thing we can do is look at other expenses. So we have to cut off some expenses that we have in order for us to balance our finances.”

Liezel is trying to find work also, but said she faces restrictions. And perhaps like many on island, she said the first financial sting her family felt was at the gas station.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused crude oil prices to increase. And gas prices at local and national gasoline retailers have risen to record highs in Guam and most of the country.

Surcharge

For Guam utilities specifically, the Public Utilities Commission requested an update from GPA on fuel prices and the fuel surcharge.

The PUC, decides rate matters on Guam.

Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky said the agenda for the PUC's March 31 meeting is not set in stone, but it is likely the commission will examine the fuel surcharge at that meeting.

"In accordance with established (Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause) procedure, GPA will provide an updated average of the Morgan Stanley Fuel Forecast prices for the five-day period occurring 10 days before the PUC March 31, 2022, meeting date," Horecky said.

CCU Chair Joey Duenas said GPA's underrecovery is projected to climb to $27 million by July 31, the end of the current six-month period, assuming the fuel surcharge remains. That's about $7 million above what was initially projected. The surcharge may rise another 2 cents, he added.

"I'm envisioning that the PUC is going to make a midterm correction. They may actually make two corrections. So what we're going to do is we're going to give them the numbers," Duenas said, adding that, as the PUC has done in the past, the increase may be staggered.

Fuel purchases

The surcharge, formally known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, is the portion of a monthly power bill that pays for fuel purchased by the Guam Power Authority, and is intended to rise and fall along with the price of fuel.

Since February 2020, the surcharge has gone up only due to increases in fuel costs and GPA's underrecovery, or losses, from fuel purchases.

The surcharge rose to 18 cents per kilowatt-hour in February, and while it is normally adjusted every six months, midterm adjustments can happen if the projected underrecovery or overrecovery changes by more than $2 million during the six-month period, Horecky confirmed.