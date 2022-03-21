The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority have announced that an employee was allegedly discovered manipulating cash payments from GPA and GWA accounts to hide stolen cash.

The identified amount stolen was $11,971.23, officials said.

A joint release from the utility agencies did not state how many accounts might have been affected by the alleged theft, but did reassure customers "that any affected customer accounts have been restored."

Making utility payments – in person at any customer service location, online at paygpa.com, or through the GPWA mobile pay app - remain safe and secure, the release stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but be assured we will take all necessary measures to resolve the issue," it added.

Law enforcement are now conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.

"The alleged crime was discovered through internal investigative measures and has been reported to the Guam Police Department. The individual is no longer employed with the agency. Both utility agencies have a zero-tolerance policy regarding theft and intend to seek justice to the full extent of the law," the release stated.

"As the matter has now been referred to GPD and remains an active investigation, GPA/GWA have no further comment regarding the details of the incident," it added.