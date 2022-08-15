VA deputy secretary to tour veterans facilities on Guam

Deputy Secretary Donald Remy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will visit Guam later this month, the governor’s office announced in a news release.

Remy is due to arrive on island Aug. 22. Possible topics of discussion will include the construction of a medical complex, including a veterans clinic, the expansion of access to veterans' health services and the need to expand the VA workforce assigned to process and approve Guam veterans’ benefits and services.

Remy was the guest of honor at the 78th Liberation Wreath Laying Ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., last month. It was there that the deputy secretary expressed his desire to talk more about veterans' issues in Guam.

“The Guam Office of Veterans Affairs has been working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prepare for Deputy Secretary Remy’s visit to Guam,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We will be presenting to Deputy Secretary Remy our ongoing efforts to enhance services for our island’s veterans, as well as recommended resolutions for the VA to further support our veterans, who have sacrificed for our nation. Our administration is committed to ensuring that our veterans’ needs are considered by the highest levels of the VA.”

“We have been looking forward to welcoming Deputy Secretary Remy to Guam since our invitation to VA leadership in February. We knew we had to request for a visit during a time VA leadership would be in the region,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “His trip to Guam will likely include visits to the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs, Guam Veterans Cemetery, Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, Guam Vet Center and Guam Benefits Office.”