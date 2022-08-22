Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy is in Guam, dropping by various VA facilities and speaking to veterans as part of a listening tour from which he hopes to develop solutions with stakeholders to ensure the veterans community in the Pacific is "taken care of in the way that they should be taken care of."

Remy met with the governor over breakfast Monday, where they discussed a number of issues.

The deputy secretary said he was aware of the proposal to create a veterans facility in the governor's planned medical campus, which would also contain a new public hospital as well as other health care facilities.

"I've had an opportunity to talk to the governor about that proposal, just like I've had an opportunity to talk to our clinicians here, our VA staff, our veterans about different things we can do to enhance the experiences of our veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. So we'll look at all of those proposals and we'll determine what steps we should take to move forward," Remy said during a media event at the Veterans Affairs Guam Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Funding is part of any kind of proposal, Remy added, stating further that they are looking at what the adequate funding should be and what the resource needs are.

Remy said they recognize that they need to be "properly positioned" to provide benefits and services to veterans in Guam.

"We talked about the numbers today and recognized that there are tens of thousands of veterans here and there are only around 6,000 that are receiving care. And so we need to make sure that we're properly positioned to provide them that health care and to provide them benefits," Remy said, adding that they'll continue to examine resources dedicated to these issues.

Veterans also make up a portion of Guam's homeless population. The 2020 Guam Point-in-Time Count identified 21 veterans among the island's homeless individuals. For 2022, the number had risen to 31, with 21 being unsheltered homeless individuals. Nine of the 21 were classified as chronically homeless.

"One of the things Secretary (Denis Richard McDonough) is focused on is eliminating veteran homelessness. ... We're working on making sure we can take the proper steps to get those folks who may be homeless into shelter and to avoid any additional veterans ending up as homeless," Remy said.

Remy said he had spoken with officials providing Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing vouchers, and will be talking to other officials in the community to understand what other proposals might be effective.

Remy was expected to attend a veteran round table Monday afternoon. He'll next visit Saipan and then loop back to Guam before going back to Hawaii.

"We'll be talking to veterans and clinicians, caregivers at all of our stops along the way," Remy said.