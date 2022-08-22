VA deputy tours Guam sites

VISIT: Donald Remy, center, the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is on Guam touring sites including the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, seen here, and the recently unveiled Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Hagåtña on Sunday. The governor's office disclosed previously that local officials also plan to discuss a desired new medical campus, and the proposed inclusion of veterans-centered health care at the facility. Pictured from left: Tom Mendiola, Guam Office of Veterans Affairs; RimaAnn Nelson, assistant undersecretary of health operations, Department of Veteran Affairs; Vic Villagomez, acting superintendent, Veterans Cemetery; P. Tim Aguon, GOVA director; Remy; Tony Lukela, GOVA; Robbie Rabago, GOVA; and Vivian Hutson, senior policy adviser to the secretary of veterans affairs. Contributed photo