VA health care: Guam has most vacancies among US territories

A look at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hiring trends in the U.S. Pacific territories shows that Guam has the highest number of vacancies when it comes to occupations related to veteran health care – and filling those vacancies is a challenge.

The Veterans Health Administration provided outpatient and mental health care services at VA clinics to 7,700 veterans in fiscal year 2021 throughout the territories of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

The sheer number of those serviced by the VHA makes it essential to recruit and retain an adequate number of skilled staff to help meet its mission of providing quality and timely care for veterans. But challenges in recruitment and retention to staff VHA facilities in the territories make meeting that mission difficult.

In Guam, the staff shortage at the two Veterans Health Administration facilities on island has required some local veterans to endure a 3,801-mile, seven-hour flight to receive VHA care in Honolulu.

“According to the VHA workforce and succession strategic plan for fiscal year 2020 to 2021, the agency faces difficulties ensuring it has the appropriate workforce to meet the current and future needs of veterans due to factors such as national shortages and increased competition with other health care systems for clinicians in hard-to-fill occupations, such as nurses,” stated a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Trends in the territories

The GAO report describes vacancy trends in the three U.S. Pacific territories and the use of human capital flexibilities to hire, recruit and retain staff.

“We obtained data from VA’s HR Smart data system on the cumulative number of vacant positions by Office of Personnel Management occupational series in each year, from fiscal year 2019 through fiscal year 2022, for those territories,” said GAO Director of Health Care Alyssa Hundrup.

The vacancy data, notably, gives best estimates based on available data and systems, but it does show a correlation between the staffing shortage and its impact on veteran health care.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, Guam’s two VHA facilities, a community-based outpatient clinic and the outreach clinic that provides varying outpatient primary care and mental health services, employed 55 total staff.

The growth is reflected over the course of four years.

“According to VHA data, the total number of staff in American Samoa and Guam community-based outpatient clinics increased from fiscal years 2016 through 2022. American Samoa clinic staff grew from 23 to 30 employees and Guam clinic staff grew from 47 to 55 employees. The largest occupation to increase was the medical support assistance occupation, which grew by a combined 10 employees between American Samoa and Guam,” the report stated.

Staffing levels not ideal

While a general decrease was seen in total vacancies within the Pacific territories from fiscal 2019 through 2021, the staffing levels are not ideal, especially in Guam.

“Guam accounted for the majority of the vacancies across the three territories, with 70 percent of vacancies during the four fiscal years. American Samoa and CNMI accounted for 25 percent and 6 percent of the vacancies, respectively,” the report stated.

Guam, alone, had 22 vacancies in fiscal 2019, 14 vacancies in fiscal 2020 and 13 vacancies reported for fiscal 2021. At the beginning of fiscal 2022, vacancies increased to 27, according to the report.

Majority of the vacancies in Guam were in the nurse, social work and medical officer occupations.

According to the report, Guam had eight nurse, four social worker and five medical officer vacancies at the beginning of fiscal 2022.

The report highlights a decrease in medical officers for both American Samoa and Guam. Both clinics shrank by a combined six medical officers from fiscal years 2016 to 2022, the report stated.

Guam, however, saw the largest decrease in the medical officer occupation in fiscal 2022, with the loss of three clinic medical officers bringing the staff to four employees.

Location and competition

According to the report, Guam’s remote location and competition from other health care systems and employers add to the challenges in recruitment and retention.

“VHA officials told us that the geographical recruitment and retention challenges are significant challenges in the U.S. Pacific territories because of the distance between the territories and the U.S. mainland,” the report stated.

The distance of territories like Guam from the continental U.S. decreases the vacancies' appeal for employees not from the territories or who don’t have family in the territories, the VHA said. The result is a typically short tenure of employment.

“They also said that long hiring time frames – on average about 3 to 6 months – pose challenges for filling vacancies. According to VHA officials, candidates that are selected can drop out due to the length of time it takes to be hired,” the report stated.

A lack of qualified applicants is another challenge for both nurse and medical officer occupations.

Incentives

To recruit and retain staff in the territories, 11 types of hiring flexibilities or exceptions to the competitive hiring process were used to fill vacancies from fiscal 2016 to 2022.

Recruitment, relocation and retention incentives were used multiple times from fiscal 2016 to 2022, particularly in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

“VHA officials told us that they mostly used retention incentives because hiring new staff is very difficult and, therefore, using retention incentives to retain existing VHA staff was ideal. VHA less frequently used its relocation and recruitment incentives in the U.S. Pacific territories. VHA officials stated that they have offered the relocation incentive to all eligible new hires, but that few have accepted it,” the report stated.

The Education Debt Reduction program, a VA reimbursement program that repays qualifying student loan debt, has also been used by the VHA as an incentive. The VHA reported that the incentive worked in recruiting and retaining staff in the territories.

In the face of these challenges, the VHA said it continuously recruits for vacant positions to meet demand.