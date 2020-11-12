Sergio Chao, director of the Honolulu Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was the keynote speaker during the virtual Veterans Day commemoration on Guam on Wednesday. Chao is responsible for the delivery of VA benefits and services to veterans and their dependents on Guam as well as in Hawaii, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“For us at the Veterans Benefits Administration every day is Veterans Day and we not only say thank you but we provide tangible assistance and services,” Chao said at the start of his address.

The Army veteran said when he took the position in July 2019, Guam’s benefits office had two employees; today the office has six staffers.

“Every single one of them is also a veteran so they understand the struggles we go through while serving in uniform,” he said.

Hiring veterans reinforces their mission to help reintegrate those who have served in the military back into society, he said.

Chao said veterans' families also deserved to be recognized on the holiday.

“On this Veterans Day, I not only say thank you to all of you that wear the uniform but also to your spouses, your children, mothers and fathers. Family members go through huge sacrifices also,” he said, “I want to give a special thanks to the families of all veterans.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio made a joint address.

Leon Guerrero said there is no more humbling honor as governor than to be able to commemorate the brave men and women who have served selflessly.

"Their strength and commitment to our people place them among our community’s best assets,” Leon Guerrero said.

“We are here to express our profound gratitude for the contribution and sacrifices our veterans and their families have made on our island, across the nation and in posts throughout the world," Tenorio added.

The ceremony also included a video presentation of a B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit flying over Guam after launching from Andersen Air Force Base for an integrated bomber operation.

History was made Aug. 17, 2016, when all three of Air Force Global Strike Command's strategic power projection bombers – the B-52 Stratofortress, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit – simultaneously took to the sky during their first integrated bomber operation in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, according to the Air Force.