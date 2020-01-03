VA to start deciding certain Agent Orange exposure claims

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced it will now begin deciding claims filed by veterans under a new law that grants them the presumption of herbicide exposure which includes toxins such as Agent Orange if they served in waters off Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

The expanded scope on who can file claims was made possible under the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.

It was signed into law on June 25, 2019, and addresses claims by veterans who served no more than 12 nautical miles offshore of Vietnam between Jan. 6, 1962, and May 7, 1975, as well as those who served in the Korean Demilitarized Zone between Jan. 1, 1967, and Aug. 31, 1971.

The law's implementation was delayed when VA Secretary Robert Wilkie suspended the processing of claims on July 1, 2019, according to a July 10, 2019, release from the Louisiana-based Military Veterans Advocacy.

The processing of claims can now resume after a federal court ruled in December 2019 that the VA may not extend the suspension beyond Jan. 1, 2020, which is the effective date of the Blue Water Navy Act.

Wilkie stated in the VA news release that the department had been gathering and digitizing records over six months to support faster claims decisions.

To be eligible, a veteran must have served in the identified areas during the specified time period and currently have a condition(s) associated with herbicide exposures, according to the VA release.

"Survivors can file claims for benefits based on the veteran’s service if they died from at least one of the 14 presumptive conditions associated with herbicides such as Agent Orange," the release stated. "The law also provides benefits for children born with spina bifida if their parent is or was a veteran with certain verified service in Thailand during a specific period."

Request for veterans who served on Guam pending

The advocacy group has also urged Wilkie to expedite the VA's creation of rules to compensate veterans who served on Guam and Johnston Island.

Wilkie said he would look into the issue but no policies have yet been crafted, according to MVA.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office, after investigating Agent Orange use on Guam, determined that there is no evidence the herbicide was offloaded on Guam.

However, the report does acknowledge, through various military records, that Agent Orange components 2,4-D and 2,4,5-T were used on Guam in commercial herbicides.

That is further corroborated by recent soil sampling results which found traces of these elements. Preliminary results for sampling done in 2019 are anticipated this year.

The VA also offered answers to some frequently asked questions, among them:

Question: Why had VA not applied the presumption of exposure to Blue Water Navy veterans in the past?

Answer: VA interpreted the statutory phrase “served in the Republic of Vietnam” to refer to service on land or on the inland waterways of Vietnam, but not to include service in the waters offshore or in the airspace above Vietnam. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 clarifies Congress’ intent to expand the population of veterans presumed to have been exposed to herbicides to include toxins such as Agent Orange.

Question: What health conditions are associated with herbicide exposure to include toxins such as Agent Orange 1?

Answer: Fourteen diseases are currently on the presumptive list for Agent Orange

• Amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

• Chloracne, or other acneform disease consistent with chloracne

• All Chronic B-cell leukemias (including, but not limited to, hairy-cell leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia)

• Diabetes mellitus, Type 2

• Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s, formerly known as Hodgkin’s disease

• Multiple myeloma

• Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s

• Peripheral neuropathy, early-onset

• Porphyria cutanea tarda

• Prostate cancer

• Respiratory cancers (cancer of the lung, bronchus, larynx, or trachea)

• Soft-tissue sarcoma (other than osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Kaposi’s sarcoma, or mesothelioma)

• Ischemic heart disease

• Parkinson's disease

A veteran may be entitled to file a claim if herbicide exposure is established and scientific or medical evidence establishes that the claimed condition is medically associated with dioxin exposures, according to the VA.