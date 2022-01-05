Owners of a former homeless shelter in Mangilao that shut down more than four years ago started seeing their $25 monthly water bill for the vacant shelter spike to $6,000 in the middle of 2021, and then to more than $7,000.

After Laila Pierson, 79, raised her concern with the Guam Waterworks Authority, she said GWA changed the water meter around September.

And their water bill, under the name of her son Tommy Lee Pierson, increased further to nearly $9,500.

Laila Pierson said she asked GWA in September to just turn off the valve since no one is living on the property, but the latest billing shows the Pierson family still needs to pay the latest bill.

On the same property in the Adacao area, broken water lines that the family said are owned by GWA, have gotten worse, Pierson said.

They included a GWA water pipe that busted in September, close to the former homeless shelter.

GWA personnel saw that busted water pipe in September but GWA didn't do anything about it, according to Pierson.

"They don’t want to fix it. Don’t you see how much water is getting wasted? It’s a terrible situation, look at it. It's a waste of water," she told The Guam Daily Post, showing one of the broken water pipes shooting multiple gallons of water into the air and onto the ground every minute.

The GWA water meter for the water line connected to the former homeless shelter wasn't spinning on Tuesday afternoon even with water leaks around the area.

Pierson said this means the broken pipe was GWA's line and not the water line connected to the former homeless shelter.

"It breaks my heart to see this waste. Breaks my heart," said Pierson, who operated the Eyes of Heaven Mission Home for the Homeless for 42 years.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo, in response to The Guam Daily Post's questions Tuesday afternoon, said he forwarded the information to GWA's Operations team "who will respond as soon as they can."

"Any reports of leaks through our dispatch office are assigned for verification/assessment to determine the level of response needed, and then promptly assigned a work order for repair by our leak repair unit," Bordallo wrote.

He said he will verify whether GWA received previous reporting of leaks for the Mangilao facility.

The former homeless shelter property has been almost overtaken by the jungle and trash from previous occupants.

Pierson said just last week, she allowed a couple with two children to stay at the former homeless shelter because they didn't have a place to go.

For other broken GWA water pipes in the area, Pierson said she reported those to GWA for months and years, to no avail.

Some areas were already muddy because of the leaking pipes.

Pierson said the GWA water lines have been on the property since 1975. She said she reported broken water pipes for years prior to the closure of the former homeless shelter, including to members of the Legislature.

For the spikes in water bills in 2021, Pierson said she consistently raised the issue with GWA, and even went as far as visiting the offices of the governor and the lieutenant governor.

GWA's Bordallo said any inquiries into disputed billings are handled by GWA's Customer Service Department as a first step.

"I will have to look into the account to confirm if there are any outstanding issues for the name you have listed. I have no further information at this time," he said.

$36K water bill

Pierson said she decided to come forward with her $9,000-plus water bill after reading about the 85-year-old Yigo resident with a $36,000-plus water bill.

"It's madness," Pierson said. "Thank God they don't charge me that. I would have a heart attack."

Bordallo gave an update about GWA's Monday visit to the premises of Yigo resident Stella Beloy, in the presence of Beloy's son-in-law.

Bordallo said he received the report Tuesday morning "and included a determination that there was in fact a break in the private piping that was recently repaired."

"Evidence of the broken piping was observed, as was evidence of soil disturbance and other ground conditions typical to high pressure leaks our field crews encounter on a daily basis. The Post’s reporting regarding no leaks on the private piping appear to be inaccurate. I have asked for additional information from our field crews to complete my analysis of the issue," Bordallo said.

Beloy's family personally raised their concerns with GWA in May. A private plumber who volunteered to help Beloy after her story came out, said at the time of his visit on Dec. 31, he didn't observe any leak which he would have fixed.

Beloy's son-in-law said on Monday that the GWA crew told him there's no water leak.