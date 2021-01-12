Vaccinating teachers possible within the next week or two

Public education officials are “working to accelerate” the vaccination of teachers and school staff as the reopening of school classrooms to students for face-to-face instruction looms closer.

Guam Department of Education is scheduled to start face-to-face instruction next week on Jan. 19.

Teachers, school staff and administration, along with school bus drivers, are among the frontlines who are in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This week, public health officials continue working to vaccinate those in Phase 1, which includes healthcare workers and senior citizens ages 60 and up.

During an education informational hearing on Tuesday held by the 36th Guam Legislature, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he’s been told they could begin vaccinating teachers by next week or week and a half.

"So we're starting to work on the planning and logistics for staging that vaccination effort. ... (The Department of Public Health and Social Services) and the lieutenant governor are meeting with us to try to figure that out quickly," Fernandez said during an oversight hearing with lawmakers Tuesday.

GDOE is asking teachers to let their school principals know if they want to be vaccinated.

Speaker Therese Terlaje asked if teachers as well as school staff and administrators will be properly protected with only one dose of the vaccine. Both BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines require two doses.

“If you’re only able to get one dose … does that provide some kind of protection for the staff or are they unprotected until they receive the second dose?” Terlaje asked.

Assistant Superintendent Erika Cruz said in meetings with members of the Surgeon Cell she was told that people, even after getting both the vaccine doses, could still get COVID-19 though the symptoms wouldn’t be as bad as it would have been if they hadn’t been immunized.

Cruz said they’re providing teachers and staff personal protective equipment and all schools have an excess of those supplies.

GDOE is planning a virtual town hall meeting with Public Health on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Fernandez has previously stated, the department is also pursuing rapid testing as part of measures to mitigate COVID-19.

"All these plans (for in-person instruction) came prior to any indication of vaccinations being available, so we really are relying on the central guidance from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which of course is 'wear your face mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,' " Fernandez said. "But we do want to accelerate the vaccination availability to school employees."

The superintendent later noted that GDOE is in communication with the Department of Public Works on bus operations, and said bus drivers would be offered vaccinations as front-liners ahead of educators, who are second-tier priority along with school-based staff.