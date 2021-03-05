Vaccination age group expands to 50; hotel employees could be priority

The Guam vaccination committee has expanded the age group of those getting COVID-19 vaccines to people ages 50 – from what was previously 55 – and up.

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee also included the prison population as those who would next be able to get their shots, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

"We won't be implementing it just yet ... as we're going to focus on those who still need to get their second dose from last week because of the shortage of vaccines," Carrera said.

About 35,000 vaccines were ordered and are expected this week. Vaccination clinics are expected to resume Monday. With the governor's goal of herd immunity by July 21, Carrera said they're working to regain the momentum they had in February when about 1,000 vaccines were administered at each vaccination clinic.

Among those who may soon get vaccinated are employees of local hotels as the island looks toward reopening the island to tourists.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, said this group, along with others in the private and public sectors, have played an essential role in the island's economy during the pandemic but also now as the island looks to reopen tourism.

"We are talking about vaccinating employees at hotel row," he said, noting these employees will be coming face-to-face with tourists who will require some level of reassurance that Guam is a safe destination in light of the current COVID-19 environment.

Nguyen said they face several challenges in accomplishing this, including the question of who will get vaccinated considering "the market has been closed for a year."

While some hotels were able to maintain some staff to accommodate military personnel, quarantine passengers or people in isolation, a large number of employees were furloughed.

When asked if grocery store workers and gas station attendants will be among those who get vaccinated next – considering the number of tourists who don't stay at hotels but prefer to use Airbnb, rent cars to drive around, and go shopping for food to save money – Nguyen said those essential employees also are being considered. That's being balanced with the availability of the vaccines.

He noted these employees, along with those working at the hotels throughout the pandemic, have done a great service for the island. They all worked and continue to do so even without the protection of a vaccine.

Moving forward, however, he said there needs to be a level of immunity, particularly for those in the industry.

The government has committed to using 300 rooms, or 30% of the total 1,000-plus rooms at the Dusit properties on Guam for quarantine, according to the Office of Civil Defense. The occupancy has never been less than 300 rooms during the contract period, according to Civil Defense.

The government has not paid for unoccupied rooms at the hotels, according to the hotel's management.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services chief medical officer, said as the island opens up to visitors, it's important to ensure there's a protocol that promotes safety, especially with the new COVID-19 variants popping up.

"The quarantine right now is what's saving us," Cabrera said.

He noted that positive cases from December to January and the beginning of February, included a percentage of cases confirmed in quarantine. In one 28-day period, there were 318 positive cases – 26 of those were confirmed at the quarantine facility.

And with the new variants of the virus showing a higher re-infection rate, he said a combination of vaccination, quarantine and the "Four Ws" – wearing a mask, washing hands, watching distance, and the will to keep doing it – is necessary to ensure the island can continue to move toward a COVID-19-free environment.