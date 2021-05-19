Vaccination becomes a family affair

Frank Lizama, 43, took a break from work as a heavy equipment operator so he and his wife could both be with their younger son, 14-year-old Ryan Jaye, when he got his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Tuesday.

"He's our baby so we both want to be here for him," the father said.

Their son was among the first in the 12- to 15-year-old age bracket to get vaccinated at the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Tuesday.

The field house was once again buzzing with activity after weeks of a slowdown. Fewer and fewer people were coming to get vaccinated lately, but the opening of vaccination to children as young as 12 brought new life to the mass vaccination effort.

The Lizama couple and their older son got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine two weeks ago and in a few weeks' time, their entire household will be fully vaccinated.

"I work with a whole bunch of people ... and I'm afraid to come home and not knowing if I caught the virus and bring it home to my family," the father said. "That's one of the main reasons why we all want to get vaccinated, so we can all be safe."

Husband and wife Jonathan and Daisy Egnisaban also made sure they were both there for their 12-year-old daughter Charlotte's first vaccine dose.

"We just need to have this vaccine because we're traveling. We love to travel," the mother said. The pandemic halted all their travels since last year.

Remedios Lagman, 42, brought two of her other children when her 12-year-old son Gerwin got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

The son was initially fearful of the needle, but with his family by his side, he overcame that fear, the mother said.

"The virus is still around so I decided to get my kids vaccinated, for their safety. By next school year, they will be back to face-to-face learning so I wanted them fully vaccinated," said Remedios Lagman, an employee at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

The family of six, including the father who was at work on Tuesday, also plans to travel to the Philippines and Japan. Full vaccination will help them skip quarantine, at least when they return to Guam.

Their 9-year-old daughter is still not eligible to get vaccinated, but the family said they're doing their best to keep her safe.

"After this, I will treat them to lunch," the mother said.

Grandparents: 'About time'

For a grandmother like Cil Larrison, she said it's "about time" children also get vaccinated "so they can go back to their normal life associated with kids."

"So they can go back to school, face-to-face. So they can be around their friends, not to be afraid," she said, as she brought her two grandchildren, Joshua, 14, and Joyce, 12, to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The grandmother said she will have peace of mind knowing her two grandkids also will be fully vaccinated like her.

Health experts have said getting fully vaccinated means an individual's chance of developing severe symptoms is decreased or eliminated, if they catch the virus.

Iva Cruz, 54, took her granddaughter Abigale, 14, to get her first vaccine dose in time for the next school year.

"Right now she's doing face-to-face and online classes. She's going to attend Simon Sanchez High School next school year and I wanted her to be safe," the grandmother said. "We want everybody to be safe, so get your kids vaccinated."

'I feel great'

Beatrice Quenga, 16, got her first vaccine dose on Tuesday with her mother Maria Barbara, 50, by her side.

"I feel great knowing that I would be protected. Now I can go out more, probably, but still with my mask on," the Okkodo High School student said.

The mother, who's been fully vaccinated since March, said it's safer for the whole household when everyone's vaccinated.

The vaccination was a father-and-son bonding opportunity for Bernard Punu, 49, and the youngest member of the household, 14-year-old Nathan.

"I just want everyone to be safe. The pandemic has been on us for much more than a year. We're happy that we have this vaccination here on Guam," he said.

When the government opened the COVID-19 vaccination to children, the father said he was eager to get his son vaccinated.

'It's going to help your family'

At 65, Josepha Quitugua said it took her months to decide to get vaccinated because she's wary of needles.

But she said she needed to overcome that fear to be able to travel and see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Texas and North Carolina in June.

"I got it over with. Now I can go and see my kids and other family members," she said.

The last time she saw her family was in 2018, and the pandemic canceled her 2020 travel plans.

Benny Duenas and fiancée Tina Lynn Chargualaf, both 37, went in for their second Moderna dose together.

"It's pretty good that we got it over with," he said. "You should get vaccinated if you're qualified. It's going to help your family a lot and it's for the safety of others also."