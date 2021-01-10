Vaccination clinic continues Tuesday and Wednesday for Guamanians ages 60 and up

Vaccination clinic for senior citizens ages 60 and up will continue Tuesday and Wednesday at Okkodo High School for up to 500 people each day.

As of Sunday, 10,014 residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Joint Information Center. Many healthcare workers were vaccinated in December and beginning on Thursday had their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

This month, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials started vaccinating Guam’s senior citizens beginning with those 75 and older two weeks ago. Last week, they started on those 60 years and older - a larger group that required public health to open the Southern Regional Health Clinic at Inarajan and also get the help of Guam Regional Medical City.

DPHSS will be issuing tickets for vaccinations to the first 500 individuals, per day, under Phase 1C who will be receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. DPHSS reminds these individuals to be present in their vehicles to receive tickets. For the safety of the community, walk-ins will not be accepted. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID.

Even as public health officials are working to vaccinate the community, testing continues.

The JIC reported eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed after 218 tests were conducted on Saturday.

Guam now has a total of 7,412 reported cases of COVID-19 with 124 deaths. There are 142 people in active isolation and 7,146 who have completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score is at 1.3 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date, according to the JIC report.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There currently are 11 people with the respiratory illness in local hospitals.

Guam Memorial Hospital has eight patients, four of whom are in the intensive care unit and three of those are on ventilators to help them breathe.

Guam Regional Medical City has three COVID-19 patients, none of whom are in the ICU or on a ventilator.