Students at Tiyan High School who need to get their Tdap shot or TB test can take advantage of a free clinic on Tuesday.

The Guam Department of Education and the Department of Public Health and Social Services Immunization Program are holding a free clinic for Tiyan High School students who are pending TB skin test and Tdap. These are shots required for students attending school and must be submitted to participate in interscholastic sports.

The testing will be conducted at the “L” building on the Titan campus from 9 a.m.-noon.

Interested students, parents, and guardians should enter through the front gate of Tiyan High School and park in the bus depot area.

Students who are 17 and younger should be accompanied by their parents and legal guardians who are required to sign consent forms. Students should have their latest shot records with them.

Officials ask that participants follow the COVID-19 Mitigation Guidelines:

· Undergo a temperature check before entering campus;

· Wear a mask at all times;

· Maintain a physical distance of at least 6ft.; and

· Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often.

Vaccinations are provided if still available. For more information, call school health counselor Shane Garrido at 300-5570.