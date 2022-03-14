The government of Guam’s mass COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic has moved again, and its new location at the Agana Shopping Center opens today.

Residents previously were able to a get dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Micronesia Mall, the University of Guam and, most recently at Guam Community College.

The current site is on the second floor of the shopping center and it will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, according to the Joint Information Center.

Walk-ins will be seen, but those who have made appointments through http://tinyurl.com/vaxguam will be prioritized.

Free vaccination clinics at government-run community health centers continue. Appointments can be made online at http://tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

Also beginning today, the island’s mass COVID-19 testing site will reduce its operations to four days a week: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

32 new cases

The Department of Public Health and Social Services recorded a preliminary count of 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, identified from 187 tests analyzed the day prior.

The count will be adjusted today, when pending results and submissions from other clinics are complete.

Of the 1,812 COVID-19 cases in active isolation, 26 were receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Guam Memorial Hospital was treating 11 of these patients, three of whom were in the intensive care unit Sunday. Fifteen COVID-19 patients were receiving care at Guam Regional Medical City.