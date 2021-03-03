The appointment times for COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday at the University of Guam are already filled.

However, the remainder of the week is mostly open as of this morning, according to Guam National Guard public affairs officer Mark Scott. Vaccination clinics are being held from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday, March 8 to Saturday, March 13.

When appointments sell out, the clinics, which are operated by the National Guard personnel who are provided with the vaccines from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, will still accept walk-ins at a limited rate per hour.

Residents who opt to walk-in to the clinic without an appointment are asked to anticipate some delays.

Additionally, those wishing to avoid the longest lines of the day are encouraged not to form a queue prior to the 10 a.m. openings.

"This will be especially true for Monday March 8th," Scott stated.