COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue this week at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, the Joint Information Center stated Sunday. Appointments for the week are closed, but walk-in patients will be accepted up to 15 per hour. Recipients must bring a photo ID, and those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card.

The next open appointments are for Tuesday, April 20, to Saturday, April 24, from noon to 6:30 p.m. for those receiving their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 16 and 17 only) or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Register online at bit.ly/vaccinateguapr20-apr24. Walk-ins are limited to 15 per hour. Bring digital or hard copy appointment confirmation, a photo ID and proof of Guam residency (Guam driver's license, Guam ID or green card, or U.S., FSM, Palau or RMI passport).

Vaccination clinics also will be held for Tiyan High School students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Tiyan High gymnasium, where first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered.

Tiyan High students and parents can register online at tinyurl.com/2t8vv3k. Underage students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and participants must submit a consent form prior to the vaccination. Copies of the form are available on campus and fillable PDF forms are available online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aw2Tuqr3ceQOL3hqQTq3lZftgbEoIU_F/view. Students are asked to bring their shot records. For more information, call 300-5570.

A village-based vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti. First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be administered. Patients due for their second dose will be prioritized. Bring photo ID and COVID-19 immunization card. Residents are encouraged to register with the Piti Mayor's Office by calling 472-1232.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued ID. Upon arrival, individuals 60 and older will be sent to the front of the line.

Community testing

COVID-19 community testing also continues today at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada, from 9 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last. Up to 150 tests will be offered. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Bring a photo ID.

Testing for travel purposes will not be conducted. Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing to travel off island should call the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center at 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued ID. The parent or legal guardian will be required to sign a consent form. Only four people per vehicle will be tested.

:

Food commodities distribution

Guam Department of Education is the state agency for The Emergency Food Assistance Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service. GDOE food distribution will be available to village constituents this week as follows:

Tuesday, April 13

Umatac: Door-to-door distribution begins at 8:30 a.m. for manåmko' and individuals with disabilities, while supplies last. For more information, call the Umatac Mayor's Office at 828-8251.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite: Drive-thru distribution begins at 9 a.m. at the mayor's office, while supplies last. Door-to-door distribution will begin the same day at 1 p.m. for manåmko' and individuals with disabilities. For more information, call the Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor's Office at 477-6758/9090.

Thursday, April 15

Merizo: Door-to-door distribution for Merizo residents begins at 8:30 a.m. for the manåmko', individuals with disabilities and those who have been furloughed, while supplies last. For more information, call the Merizo Mayor's Office at 828-2941/8312.

Yona: Drive-thru distribution for Yona residents begins at 10 a.m. at the Yona gym, while supplies last. For more information, call the Yona Mayor's Office at 789-1525/4798.

2 new cases of COVID-19

Two more cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 127 tests conducted on Saturday.

"To date, there have been a total of 7,837 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths, 31 cases in active isolation, and 7,670 not in active isolation," JIC stated Sunday. "The (COVID Area Risk) Score is 0.2."