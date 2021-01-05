Vaccination committee lowers age threshold for next group to 60

Residents ages 60 and above will be included in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations, which is expected to start “soon”, an official confirmed.

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee met on Monday afternoon and the reduced the age limit from 64 and above to 60 and above as they prepare to start that phase of immunization, confirmed Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman.

“The committee recognizes that even people from age 60 to 64 typically have comorbidities and are vulnerable to the virus,” she said. Carrera added that those ages 75 and older, a group that was vaccinated last week, are the most susceptible group with those in their 60s closely following.

According to DPHSS data, the fatality rate increased with age. For groups:

• 80 years and up: There were 65 people in this age group who caught the virus, 11 of whom died. That’s a 16.9% fatality ratio.

• 70-79: 184 caught the virus, 21 of whom died. That’s an 11.4% ratio.

• 60-69: 540 caught the virus, 33 of whom died. That’s a 6.1% ratio.

• 50-59: 1,033 caught the virus, 28 of whom died. That’s a 2.7% ratio.

• 40-49: 1,320 caught the virus, 10 of whom died. That’s a .8% ratio.

The vaccine committee, which determines the categories within the phases set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends focusing on the expanded age group of 60-74 while simultaneously completing vaccinations for 1B, which includes essential workers from local and federal agencies and the private sector.

Phase 1B and teachers

Carrera said a partial list of local and federal employees considered essential comes up to about 5,000. This would include groups like those at the U.S. District Court employees, Immigrations and local utilities.

It’s unclear if educators are included in that list. The governor, on Monday morning, said some educators will be vaccinated by Jan. 19 - which is when Guam Department of Education schools are expected to return to face-to-face teaching and learning.

The governor’s latest executive order allows schools to reopen school campuses to students by Jan. 18.

“Teachers are on the radar and will be discussed again, possibly in the next VAPPC meeting,” Carrera said, confirming that committee members had discussed it. The committee discussed meeting next week.

She said essential employees in the private sector, such as those who work at grocery stores, gas stations, telecommunications, and hotels will likely add up to several thousand.

More vaccines

For the month of December, Guam received 11,700 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and 7,600 Moderna vaccines.

What remains of those vaccines is enough for 4,700 individuals, she stated.

Carrera said Guam has been given authorization to place another 7,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine for January.

“The vaccine committee has modified the 1C category to lower the age threshold to 60 years old and are recommending to start vaccinating those ages 60 and older soon,” she said.

“They want to burn through the inventory as quickly as possible," she said. "They don't want the vaccines to sit."

When asked what the response among government employees were, she said they were getting “a lot of requests” from local and federal government agencies.

“Everyday we get phone calls and requests from agencies asking, ‘When we’re going to be next?’” she said. “Just today, we got a call from TSA. They wanted to be sure they were on the list to be vaccinated… The demand is high.”