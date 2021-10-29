Vaccination for kids 5-11 being prepared for launch

As a disproportionate number of children are coming down with COVID-19 in their homes, the Department of Public Health and Social Services is readying its first round of vaccinations to be available for local residents as young as 5.

DPHSS officials presented data on Thursday during a weekly conference with local media about the recent transmission of the disease that has caused a global pandemic and economic downturn.

Pediatric cases analyzed over the last three weeks show the majority of cases are clustered around the ages 5 to 11. Children who are old enough to be vaccinated are showing “smaller numbers” of positive cases, according to Ann Pobutsky, the government’s territorial epidemiologist.

About half of local kids contracting COVID-19 have been exposed by a household contact. That’s double the rate of potential transmission from immediate family members seen in the island’s adult population.

“We were telling the 18-39 group and the 40-59 group that they should be vaccinated to protect the kids. That was 2-1/2 months ago, when we started seeing dead-on-arrival people and we didn’t know if we had (the delta variant). … We really need to be at 99.9% vaccination as soon as we can. And the next group that we’re going to be vaccinating is the kids (who are) 5-11,” Pobutsky said.

7,500 doses of pediatric vaccine ordered

That rollout, pending final federal approvals and guidance, will begin with middle school students, according to DPHSS. The local government has ordered some 7,500 doses of pediatric vaccine.

That shipment is the largest number DPHSS could request, but, because that quantity is insufficient to offer both needed doses of the vaccine to every eligible child, the department will be phasing in the availability, starting on the older end of the spectrum.

“We are in the process of coordinating with Guam (Department of Education). We will be reaching out to our Catholic schools, as well as our private and charter schools on how can we best coordinate implementing this 5-to-11-year-old campaign – be it school-based or maybe doing it on a Saturday,” said Annette Aguon, administrator of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control.

Overall positivity rate 'plateauing'

DPHSS also is reaching out to clinics, both publicly and privately operated, to ensure pediatric patients can be vaccinated when they’re being seen by their regular doctors.

“We are trying to have a multiprong approach so that when we do get the go-ahead for the 5-to-11-year-old (vaccinations), there will be multiple opportunities for parents and guardians to bring their children,” Aguon said.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 test positivity rates overall is “plateauing at about 10%,” according to information presented by the department.