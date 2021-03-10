Worried about the devastating impacts of COVID-19, Lawrence Naputi, 59, said he made it a point to get vaccinated.

"I'm worried because people are dying from COVID-19," the farmer and fisherman said. "I love life. I want to live my life. I don't want life to leave me."

The pandemic not only drastically cut his income from selling fish and produce, but also altered his social interactions, he said.

"Even if I got my two shots, I will still wear a mask and do social distancing because there's still many out there who are not vaccinated," he said.

Naputi was among the 78 people who received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Merizo Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, fewer than the 100 doses prepared.

It's the first village-based clinic after vaccination resumed this week following Guam's receipt of 35,260 additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Naputi was supposed to get his second dose at the University of Guam Calvo Field House this Thursday but a phone message pushed his full vaccination two days early, and in the village where he lives.

Evelyn Manangan, 61, of Merizo, saw Department of Public Health and Social Services vehicles passing by her parents' house Tuesday morning so she called Public Health's Inarajan branch to inquire.

When she learned that it's for a second Moderna vaccine dose, she and her sister immediately went to the vaccination site to get theirs.

"Thankful that they're giving it today in Merizo. I don't have to go to UOG as a walk-in on Thursday," she said.

Manangan and her sisters are caregivers for their 97-year-old father and 86-year-old mother, who are both fully vaccinated.

"I want them to live longer. I'm here for them," she said, stressing the importance for her and her sister to be vaccinated so they could better protect their parents.

Elizabeth Babauta, 68, said she just learned about the Merizo vaccination clinic the night before, so she moved her vaccination early instead of going to UOG.

"Because of my age, I want additional protection from COVID," she said, adding nine people from three different generations are in her household. "I want my kids and grandkids protected, too."

Since March last year when the public health emergency started, Babauta said she barely left home except to go to the store and church.

"I pray that God will protect me and my family," she said.

Annie Reyes, 63, said she's been extra wary of being near other people since the pandemic started.

"I just want to be safe and other people to be safe," the grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of six said, so she got herself fully vaccinated on Tuesday. "People should get vaccinated for their protection. And it's free."