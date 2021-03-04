Thousands of Guamanians have already booked appointment times for COVID-19 vaccinations next week. Appointment slots for the first two days of the clinic at the University of Guam were already filled by Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday evening, only about 20 slots remained for Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday are still open, according to Guam National Guard public affairs officer Mark Scott. Vaccination clinics are held from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday, March 8 to Saturday, March 13. There are about 1,087 appointment slots open for each day.

When appointments are filled, the clinics, which are operated by the National Guard personnel in partnership with the University of Guam and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, will still accept walk-ins at about 15 persons per hour.

However, organizers warned that residents who opt to walk in to the clinic without an appointment may experience some delays.

Additionally, those wishing to avoid the longest lines of the day are encouraged not to form a queue prior to the 10 a.m. openings.

"This will be especially true for Monday March 8th," Scott stated.

Public Health and its partners administered all of vaccines allotted to the island for February even before the month ended and everyone who was scheduled for the second dose received it. As a result, people who are now overdue for their second dose will be prioritized next week, officials said.

According to the Joint Information Center, the vaccine shipment for March is expected to arrive this week.

When the clinics resume next week, individuals 70 years and older will be sent to the front of the line. Participants are asked to bring their immunization card, as well as some form of official identification: a driver's license, Guam ID, Green Card, US or FSM Passport, H1B or H2B visas for skilled workers.