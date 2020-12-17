Vaccination starts: 'Light at the end of the tunnel'

Health care workers who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic will show up at the Okkodo High School campus in Dededo today to be among the first on Guam to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first batch of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived on a United Airlines flight at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport on Tuesday.

"This is extremely historical for Public Health and Social Services and really for the people of Guam," said Art San Agustin, director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services. "It is in a secure location, monitored 24/7 and has security on site."

He said Guam is already set to receive a total of 19,300 vaccine doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.

"This is just the beginning to the end," he said.

"We are really beginning this next phase in our response to this pandemic," said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who said expanded COVID-19 testing will continue. "We need to make sure we keep the virus under control."

The island will remain in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and under a public health emergency for the remainder of the year.

"Mitigation measures must remain. The vaccine does not mean the pandemic is over," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon. "We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel ... but we cannot become complacent."

The governor and her administration will not get the vaccine yet, as it is being prioritized for the people working at the local hospitals.

"The vaccine is not going to remove the virus. It is only going to allow us to be a little bit protected," she said.

Patients have the option to get the vaccine.

"We encourage people to do it to protect themselves and their families," she said. "It's one way to protect our community and a start in a direction to go back to some kind of normalcy. It is safe, it is effective and backed by science and data."

The governor reminds the community that the vaccine is only one tool the community can use in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.

First local vaccinations

DPHSS outlined the five steps that patients can expect when getting the vaccine.

It will be administered to the first priority group starting today through Sunday at Okkodo High School.

The first step is for the patient to check in. They will be asked if they have any symptoms and if they may have been exposed or infected.

The second step is referred to as "processing," when the patient will fill out paperwork and consent forms.

San Agustin said the third step is triage. The patient will be assessed to be certain they are "suitable" to take the vaccine.

The fourth step is vaccination, when the patient gets the shot.

The fifth and final step is called post-vaccination. The patient will be observed for 15 to 30 minutes before being allowed to leave.

San Agustin said an ambulance will be on standby at the school in the event any patient needs additional medical care.

Public Health estimates that it could be months before mass vaccinations are available across the island.