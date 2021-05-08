Vaccination tourism could cover foreigners

Guam is not only poised to open its doors much wider to American expatriates for their COVID-19 vaccinations and tropical vacations, but also could offer vaccinations at a cost to non-U.S. citizen tourists.

While federal government-provided vaccines still are limited generally to Guam residents, no American citizens from outside Guam are denied U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccine shots.

The vaccine is free to Guam residents and U.S. citizens.

But Guam, through private clinics, soon may be able to provide FDA-authorized vaccines to non-American tourists, according to Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez.

One private clinic and one pharmacy on Guam are now being vetted by a vaccine supplier to determine whether they are eligible to obtain at least 54,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, as well as the double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, task force members said.

If these private firms get the green light, they can start offering the vaccines to anyone, at a cost, including to tourists who are not U.S. citizens, Gutierrez said.

Guam's main tourism market sources of Japan and Korea continue to grapple with vaccinating their populations.

"So that’s where we're heading to, but we thought we're going to open it up right now to U.S. citizens and then, once tourists want to come here for Johnson & Johnson, I believe they can do that immediately because they’re already making it available to clinics here, if they want to buy," Gutierrez said. "The tourists that are not U.S. citizens will have to pay."

Members of the Governor's Reopening Task Force on Friday shared these details about vaccination tourism, as well as post-travel protocols.

Guam Air V&V

The private clinics' vaccine plans are separate from GVB's own plan of opening the island to more American expatriates as a destination for vaccination and vacation.

Gutierrez termed the GVB program, as early as three months ago, the "Guam Air V&V" – short for "vaccination and vacation."

It's now "taking hold," he said, and won't be limited to American expatriates in the Asia-Pacific region.

He said expats from around the globe can get the vaccine on Guam if they want it, with the idea of them vacationing here, as well, for a long period of time while the island's main markets of Japan and Korea are grappling with the pandemic.

Alaska, New York and Hawaii are doing their own marketing, so Guam has to be known for its Air V&V, Gutierrez said.

As of Friday, he said, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was still reviewing GVB's request for 1,500 doses to pilot its vaccination tourism program.

Another factor before GVB can launch the program officially is the issuance of updated post-travel quarantine policies by the governor and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, come May 15, the revised reopening date for tourism.

Initial tourism plan: 'Too risky'

At the task force meeting, the governor's chief medical adviser, Dr. Michael Cruz, said the initial PCR testing-based plan to reopen Guam tourism was "too risky," which is why the governor changed to a plan based on full vaccination.

"She felt that that particular protocol only allows us a risk reduction of only 13.1%," said Cruz, the state surgeon of the Guam Army National Guard. "That was too risky and not enough of a risk reduction."

Public Health is still reviewing the updated protocols for travelers, task force members said.

Cruz also said he's tasked to develop an operations plan to vaccinate American expats coming to Guam.

Some American expats have arrived on Guam to receive their FDA-authorized vaccine shots while vacationing for weeks.

But a pilot program with initial doses for 1,500 people could open the door wide for others, tourism officials said, adding that it's a humanitarian and tourism issue.

GVB started receiving inquiries from expats about four months ago, but officials said they couldn't pursue it at the time because doses were still limited and few people were fully vaccinated.

Now that Guam has a steady vaccine supply and about 57% of its adult population fully vaccinated, it can now share its doses with others, officials said.

Gutierrez also echoed Adelup's statement that the federal government not only supported Guam's vaccination of American expatriates, but also agreed to increase dose allotments if the demand increases.

He said even if Air V&V is limited to expats in the Asia-Pacific region, the market is huge.

Korea, Japan and Taiwan alone have more than 200,000 American expats, he said, while the Philippines has some 350,000 dual citizens and expats, Gutierrez said.

"I think this is about the best thing that could happen to Guam right now, with our proximity. We’re 3-1/2 hours away from Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines," he said. "So let’s get that market going, fill up the hotel rooms here, and get the restaurants going."