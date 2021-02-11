Vaccinations available at 17 local clinics, pharmacies

Prescreening eligibility In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a resident: • must not currently be infected with COVID-19, or have been exposed within the last 14 days; and • must not have received any other vaccine, such as the flu shot, in the last 14 days.

Seventeen local clinics and pharmacies have been given an "enrolled provider" designation by the Department of Public Health and Social Services to administer vaccinations.

The public and private clinics and pharmacies were able to provide proof that they met local and federal storage and handling requirements for COVID-19 vaccines as established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also have designated staff that completed the CDC online training and certification courses, and enrolled to report vaccine administration through the DPHSS Immunization Registry to meet CDC reporting requirements.

Eligible Guam residents may contact the following enrolled provider local clinics and pharmacies to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

• Adult Health Care Clinic

• Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center

• IHP Medical Group

• American Medical Clinic - Mangilao

• Guam Memorial Hospital

• Rexall Drugs

• American Medical Clinic - Oka, Tamuning

• Guam Regional Medical City

• The Doctors' Clinic

• American Medical Clinic - Tumon

• Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic

• Tumon Medical Office

• Cancer Center of Guam

• HagatnaMED Clinic

• United Family Medical Center

• FHP Health Center

• Health Services of the Pacific

Vaccination clinics continue this week at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao, through Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. Pfizer-BioNTech first doses will be limited to 50 per hour for eligible individuals, according to the Joint Information Center.

No first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/liberategu1

Upon arrival, individuals 70 years and older will be sent to the front of the line. Please bring a digital or hard copy appointment confirmation and a photo ID. Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card.

Residents must meet the following criteria to be vaccinated (verification of employment required for specific occupations):

55 years of age and above

health care worker

school-based staff and day care workers

essential government agency employee

mayors and their staff

funeral home staff and cemetery workers

Division of Senior Citizens service contractors

Residents should bring a photo ID to the appointment as well as show their appointment ticket on an electronic device or printout at check-in.

Proof of Guam residency is required, including a Guam driver's license, Guam ID, Green Card, U.S. passport, FSM passport, or H-1B or H-2B visa for skilled workers.

On Tuesday, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee approved vaccinations for all members of the 36th Guam Legislature, as they are deemed critical service workers.