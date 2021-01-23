Vaccinations expanded to include educators

Public and private school-based teachers and staff will start getting their COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Guam Regional Medical City, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera said on Friday.

It will be on a first-come, first-served basis, the Joint Information Center said in a statement issued Friday night.

Vaccinations will continue next week for the remaining school-based employees and Department of Public Works school bus drivers, Carrera and JIC said.

Next in line for vaccination are Guam-based flight crews, people with disabilities and the homeless.

Guam's Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee on Wednesday night approved expanding the vaccination eligibility criteria, Carrera said.

Vaccination clinic at GRMC

The Joint Information Center on Friday night listed the public and private school-based employees from the following schools to be accepted at GRMC for vaccination today, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Academy of Our Lady of Guam Adacao Elementary School Astumbo Elementary School Chief Brodie Elementary School D.L. Perez Elementary School Dominican Catholic School Finegayan Elementary School Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School Liguan Elementary School Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School Machananao Elementary School Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten Okkodo High School St. Anthony Catholic School Santa Barbara Catholic School Tamuning Elementary School Upi Elementary School Wettengel Elementary School

School-based employees are encouraged to bring an employment ID or proof of employment, as well as government-issued ID, JIC said.

Additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled for remaining school-based employees and school bus drivers.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he's thankful to the governor and the vaccination committee for prioritizing teachers and staff to receive the vaccine, especially with the start of face-to-face instruction this past week.

"This will provide an additional layer of protection and reassurance for our school employees who have welcomed our students back to school over the last few days. They are our front-liners, and they deserve our support," Fernandez said.

Sen. Telena Nelson, chairwoman of the education committee, echoed school employees' sentiments to also prioritize them for COVID-19 vaccination, now that more than 3,500 students have gone back to school for face-to-face instruction.

"Our teachers and support staff have been mandated the monumental task of returning to their classrooms and schools where they face heightened exposure as we remain in the midst of this pandemic," Nelson said.

Working with GRMC, National Guard

For days now, Public Health has been communicating with GRMC and the Guam National Guard to help administer the vaccines and therefore allow Public Health to focus on other high-risk populations for vaccination.

"We're thinking of partnering with GRMC and one of the private clinics to see if we can get the teachers vaccinated through them, and possibly partnership also with the National Guard to add an additional vaccination site so that we can also free up our staff as well. That's all being discussed for the last few days now," Carrera told The Guam Daily Post.

Among those in line for vaccination:

Nearly 1,700 Guam Department of Education educators and support staff

Some 300 private school educators

Nearly 100 Department of Public Works school bus drivers

JIC said the government's vaccination committee approved the expansion of the Phase 1b category to include public and private school-based staff and school bus drivers, and Guam-based flight crew.

The committee also approved expanding the eligibility criteria under the Phase 1c category, focusing on specific target groups including the homeless population who are in residential programs and individuals with disabilities.

Carrera said the expansion includes those living at Guma' Mami.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses so far administered on Guam has been more than 16,000 and among the priority recipients are health care workers, the elderly who are 60 years and older and law enforcement officers.

Jan. 23 vaccination clinic in Inarajan

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan continues today, starting at 8:30 a.m., JIC said.

This is for individuals 60 years and older, to receive Pfizer-BioNTech dose one.

Public Health will issue up to 250 tickets at the Inarajan clinic per day for vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis to patients in their vehicles only, JIC said. People are urged to bring photo ID.

Public Health has partnered with other GovGuam and private agencies and the Guam National Guard on this vaccination clinic.

Jan. 23 vaccination clinic at Okkodo High School

Public Health will also resume the vaccination clinic at Okkodo High School in Dededo at 8:30 a.m. today, JIC said.

This is for those 60 years and older, to receive Pfizer-BioNTech dose one.

Public Health will issue vaccination tickets on a first-come, first-served basis to patients in their vehicles only. Photo ID is required.