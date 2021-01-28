By the end of the day today, about 700 more educators, including teachers, school aides, and administrators, will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tiyan High School.

The vaccination clinic, which started Wednesday night and continues today at the Barrigada school, is a partnership between American Medical Clinic and the Department of Education.

“We’re putting this clinic together to help get more people vaccinated and protected,” said Dr. Hoa Nguyen of AMC. He also is the chairman of the governor’s medical advisory group.

Nguyen noted that the Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with partners clinics and hospitals, have created an infrastructure that is “very capable” of immunizing the community to levels necessary to achieve herd immunity by this summer.

“We can do it as long as we have the supply (of vaccines),” he said.

Local and federal health officials have said that to reach herd immunity, roughly 70% of the population will have to be vaccinated.

40,000 doses

DPHSS officials submitted a request to Operation Warp Speed for 40,000 doses of the vaccine per month considering the increased capacity.

Spokeswoman Janela Carrera said Warp Speed officials confirmed they’re reviewing Guam’s request.

“They didn’t say no,” she said. “But they haven’t given us the approval either … so we’re waiting.”

Guam received about 30,000 vaccine doses of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna since December. The next doses will be part of the February allocation.

DPHSS and partner clinics continue to vaccinate manåmko’ ages 60 and older, front liners and essential personnel.

No waiting

As part of their process, AMC created an online portal that allowed people to register and fill out all the required forms as well as schedule their vaccination time.

“This way they don’t have to wait in line for hours,” he said. "We tried (the system) out last week with United and it worked well. Hopefully, it will work well tonight."

Tiyan High School teacher Kin Fernandez was among those who scheduled his appointment for Wednesday night. With everyone having a scheduled appointment and completed information form, the line moved swiftly and people went from getting in line to getting vaccinated in less than 30 minutes.

He said he appreciated being able to get the vaccine, saying makes him more comfortable being in the classroom, not just for himself but for his students and all of their families. Face-to-face instruction resumed for GDOE last week.

Field house and Southern Clinic

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee on Monday also approved vaccinations for childcare center workers. The committee also expanded Phase 1C to include patients being discharged from Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City who have at least one comorbidity, regardless of age.

Southern Region Community Health Center will be offering vaccinations to those ages 60 and older through Saturday. The first 250 people will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis. Each day, the clinic will open at 8:30 a.m.

The Guam National Guard continues daily COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Jan. 30 at the UOG field house from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. These clinics are open to the public for individuals 60 years and older in need of their first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite.

A total of 85 slots will be available per hour daily through Saturday, according to the press release. Officials ask participants to have their appointment ticket on their smart phones or other electronic device, or a print-out when they check in.

A photo ID is needed and those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. This ensures quicker processing and proper documentation.