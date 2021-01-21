Vaccinations for senior citizens continue

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for manåmko’ will continue this week.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will continue vaccination clinics starting at 8:30 a.m. today at the University of Guam Calvo Field House for manåmko’ ages 75 and up who received their first vaccination on Dec. 31, 2020, and are now due for their second dose.

For manåmko’ ages 60 and older who want their first dose of the vaccine, vaccination clinics will be held at:

• Southern Region Community Health Center: 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

• Okkodo High School: Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

6 new cases

Six new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 565 tests conducted Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

Guam now has 7,521 cases of COVID-19 with 128 deaths. There are 119 people in active isolation and 7,274 who have completed isolation.

The latest COVID-19 Area Risk Score of 1.0 is slightly lower than the 1.3 of previous days. The score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases and the rate of spread.

The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There were nine COVID-19 patients at local hospitals.

• Guam Memorial Hospital has seven patients; three of then are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City has two patients, neither is in the ICU.

• Naval Hospital Guam has no COVID-19 patients.

Vaccinations continue to be administered at the University of Guam field house and the Southern Regional Health Center this week.

Guam now has 3,156 Guamanians who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.