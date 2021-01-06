Senior citizens ages 60 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine from Thursday to Saturday.

For senior citizens who are getting their first dose, Okkodo High School will be open from noon to 3 p.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

Additionally, the Department of Public Health and Social Services has partnered with the five Guam Renal Care Centers. On Tuesday, DPHSS nurses trained the centers’ nurses and staff on the proper procedures for administering the Moderna vaccine to dialysis patients.

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said the clinic will likely call its patients to discuss the vaccine and, for those who want to get it, will schedule the vaccination.

Carrera said the lowered threshold and training to vaccinate dialysis patients are part of DPHSS’ continued efforts to immunize those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Two key factors in COVID-19 infection and mortality on Guam are age and diabetes.

According to DPHSS data for COVID-19 positive cases up to Nov. 10, 2020:

• 357 out of 5,088 cases had diabetes.

• Among the deaths, 41 out of 88 cases had diabetes. Many people who died have also had hypertension, cardiovascular disease and/or end-stage renal disease.

Increased vulnerability

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee met on Monday afternoon and reduced the age limit from 64 and above to 60 and above as they prepare to start that phase of immunization, confirmed Carrera.

“The committee recognizes that even people from age 60 to 64 typically have comorbidities and are vulnerable to the virus,” she said.

Carrera added that those ages 75 and older, a group that was vaccinated last week, are the most susceptible group with those in their 60s closely following.

According to DPHSS data, the fatality rate increased with age:

• 80 years and up: There were 65 people in this age group who caught the virus, 11 of whom died. That’s a 16.9% fatality ratio.

• 70-79: 184 caught the virus, 21 of whom died. That’s an 11.4% ratio.

• 60-69: 540 caught the virus, 33 of whom died. That’s a 6.1% ratio.

• 50-59: 1,033 caught the virus, 28 of whom died. That’s a 2.7% ratio.

• 40-49: 1,320 caught the virus, 10 of whom died. That’s a 0.8% ratio.

The vaccine committee, which determines the categories within the phases set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends focusing on the expanded age group of 60-74 while simultaneously completing vaccinations for 1B, which includes essential workers from local and federal agencies and the private sector.

More vaccines

For the month of December, Guam received 11,700 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and 7,600 Moderna vaccines.

What remains of those vaccines is enough for 4,700 individuals, as of Monday night.

Carrera said Guam has been given authorization to place another 7,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine for January.

She said DPHSS will and the vaccine committee want to "burn through the inventory as quickly as possible."

"They don't want the vaccines to sit," she said.

Second dose

DPHSS will begin administering the second dose during the three-day vaccination clinic to those who received their first dose between Dec. 17 and 19, 2020.

Individuals who are due for their second dose are reminded to bring their immunization card to the vaccination clinic so it may be properly documented.

Monitoring symptoms

Individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to register for the tool called v-safe, offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Through v-safe, individuals can quickly report to CDC any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on the answers, someone from CDC may call to check on the individual.

V-safe also will remind individuals to get the second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Those interested can use their smart phone to register at https://vsafe.cdc.gov.