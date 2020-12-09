With the arrival of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine expected soon, possibly in about a week, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee will hold its first meeting at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services ordered the first 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccines or “Vaccine A” on Dec. 4. Another order of 3,900 doses is scheduled to be placed on Dec. 18. DPHSS has also been approved by the CDC to place a third order of 3,900 doses of Vaccine A, though there's no firm date on when it can place the order.

The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet Dec. 11, Guam time, to review Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization. An approval is anticipated several days following that with shipments prepared to be sent to various jurisdictions across the nation, including Guam and other territories.

The VAPPC is comprised of 24 members from various healthcare-related organizations and fields within the community.

The VAPPC will primarily be responsible for advising the Department of Public Health and Social Services on identifying critical population groups who will receive the first round of vaccines and other COVID-19 vaccine-related matters.

During its first meeting, the VAPPC will discuss the recommendations received from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, high risk groups, review current available information, and schedule its next meeting and other COVID-19 vaccine-related issues.

At the conclusion of the VAPPC meeting on Thursday, DPHSS will release information summarizing the topics discussed.