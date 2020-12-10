Vaccine committee identifies 2,600 for first round of vaccinations

About 2,600 is the initial estimated number of healthcare and essential service workers, as well as residents of long-term care facilities who will receive the first round of vaccines.

That number doesn’t include all private sector healthcare workers, however, so that number will be adjusted, according to the Joint Information Center. DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said they are waiting on additional data from private healthcare partners.

The JIC provided an update of the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee’s meeting on Thursday. This was its first meeting after it was created to, among other things, advise DPHSS on the breakdown of vaccination groups identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera has said that while CDC has provided general guidelines, the subpopulations will be determined by the local officials who are more knowledgeable of their community's needs.

The initial identification of priority groups have been broken down into three phases:

Phase 1a:

• Healthcare personnel with direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19 or infectious materials

• Residents of long-term care facilities who need specialized in-patient care. Phase 1b: • Essential service workers: Key role to ensure essential government functions continue; social distancing may be difficult.

• Phase 1c: People with comorbidities and elderly adults: These are people who have been diagnosed with high-risk medical conditions, predisposed to severe illness, underserved communities, or are 65 years old and above.

Phase 2:

• Remainder of Phase 1 individuals who weren’t able to receive the vaccine due to limited supply or opting out to allow others to receive it first.

• Critical populations: Essential workers, underserved populations and general population.

Phase 3:

• Remainder of Phase 2: Broaden vaccine opportunity to general public. According to CDC, rollout for this phase may occur during the summer, depending on the availability of vaccines nationwide.

The VAPPC is expected to schedule its next meeting by tomorrow.

The VAPPC's functions also include developing a communication plan to explain rationale for establishing target groups for vaccine treatment. They will also review and monitor current information on the use, effectiveness, and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, and recommendations from CDC. Additionally, the VAPPC will, as needed, revise priority groups and subgroups based on CDC recommendations.