Paul Shida sat on top of his boat parked in the Hagåtña marina late Friday morning, busy with motor repairs. Fishing had always been a hobby for the scuba instructor, but with COVID-19 forcing his business into limbo, the occasional outing has become more of a full-time occupation.

"Every other day or so. Just sustenance," Shida said about how often he'd be in the water. "On occasion, it's pretty good and we sell it to the (Guam Fishermen's) co-op. But for the most part, it's just friends and family."

The impact of the pandemic on Guam has been devastating, with some businesses shuttered, as well as thousands infected and more than 100 who have lost their lives.

On Friday morning, Guam time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel voted to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, moving the vaccine one step closer to an emergency use authorization from the FDA, and then ultimately, some relief for the nation.

The logistics and the wait

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been informed it will be allotted 7,800 doses that can immunize 3,900 people in the first batch, but even if the EUA is granted, the island will need to wait for a final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before the shipment can be delivered to Guam.

Shida has concerns with the logistics of the vaccine distribution but hopes a vaccine will help revive the economy. However, he noted that it would also depend on other countries, namely on Guam's source markets.

"For the time being, I don't know, ... I hope that at least the health providers and government folks get it first, and also the elderly so that we can open up the government. We're suffering here. I can't even get my car registered," he said.

Health care and essential service workers, as well as residents of long-term care facilities – numbering about 2,600 in total – will be first in line for the vaccine on Guam.

And when it becomes more available, Shida said, he didn't see why he wouldn't get vaccinated, too.

Susan Olivares, another island resident, is more cautious and said she wouldn't get vaccinated.

"I'm scared of catching the COVID for sure (but) from what I read, these vaccines are still being tested," Olivares said. "We don't know the long-term effects."

The United Kingdom placed an allergy warning on the Pfizer vaccine after two health care workers experienced symptoms following vaccination.

That issue was raised during Friday's discussion with the FDA vaccine advisory committee.

"Much remains unknown about the cases in the United Kingdom, and experts said more data was urgently needed. A specific study could be done to see if the vaccine carried risk to people with severe allergies," The Washington Post reported.

The Pfizer vaccine has shown to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Adverse effects - some serious but infrequent

The trial involved more than 40,000 participants ages 16 and older, who were administered either the vaccine or a placebo. The most common adverse reactions were injection site reactions, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever, according to the FDA briefing document on the vaccine.

Four vaccine recipients developed Bell's palsy while two vaccine recipients died. Four of the participants given placebos died, for a total of six deaths.

"Both vaccine recipients were (over) 55 years of age; one experienced a cardiac arrest 62 days after vaccination No. 2 and died 3 days later, and the other died from arteriosclerosis 3 days after vaccination No. 1," the briefing document stated.

Severe adverse reactions occurred in 0% to 4.6% of participants and the frequency of serious adverse events was low, less than 0.5%, according to the FDA brief.

Dr. Geoff Galgo, medical director at Guam Medical Care and a member of the governor's Physicians Advisory Board, said his main concern was the relatively short history of the type of vaccine developed by Pfizer – an mRNA vaccine.

"We're very familiar with conventional vaccination ... they have a very wide and long-term history," Galgo said. "MRNA has only been around since 2013. Basically, they developed synthetic genetic material used as a type of coding instruction, to give information to our DNA ... in order to produce spiked proteins to counteract the virus for COVID-19."

Most vaccinations take 5 to 15 years for research, development and production before receiving FDA licensing, which is a more in-depth process than the EUA, according to Galgo.

"So I just have to err on the side of caution, because we only have three to four months of data, which is only short-term data, about the efficacy and safety of the vaccination. And I also want to make sure people are aware that there have been some adverse outcomes, although the FDA ... have stated that this is part and parcel of the normal outcomes of individuals that are at high risk," Galgo said.

Long-term data reflects six months to a year, he added.

The FDA will consider the Moderna vaccine next for an EUA, which is anticipated to have a more significant impact on Guam in terms of availability, but is also an mRNA vaccine.

Similar safety concerns apply to the Moderna vaccine, Galgo said, but out of the tens of thousands who have received both vaccines, there haven't been any major adverse outcomes so far, he added.

Doctors are discussing the Pfizer vaccine among themselves, according to Dr. Thomas Shieh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and president of the Guam Medical Association.

"Some question the risk versus benefits. This is not your ordinary flu vaccine, and according to the maker of this Pfizer vaccine, they will not be held liable for any adverse effects of this product. Thus, some physicians are hesitant, but others will argue the 'Mass Benefits' outweigh the waiver of liability," Shieh said.

The federal PREP Act grants immunity from liability for COVID-19 vaccines given regulatory approval.

Shieh suggested that vaccinations should involve adequate, informed consent with health care providers, a recommendation shared by Galgo.

Economic recovery

News of a vaccine, along with the recent reduction in positive cases, has had some positive effect on Guam's economic recovery, according to Roseann Jones, a University of Guam professor of economics.

"These recent developments are improving some business prospects, especially as open-air dining returns and in-person holiday shopping is offered in controlled ways. I would label these as a prevaccine stage of economic return," Jones said.

Jones said she and others anticipate the economy will build momentum with the vaccine.

Between now and March 2021, Jones projects Guam being in an emerging stage of economic recovery fueled by anticipation of the vaccine, stay-at-home exhaustion and gains from public health COVID-19 countermeasures.

As the economy begins bouncing back, Jones said, there may be a rush of spending activity, but she doesn't see this sustaining until supply is able to meet up with pent-up demand.

"In the short term, prices will go up as consumers compete for what is available. This will sort out over time as suppliers produce more to meet demand. Businesses likely need higher prices to recover some lost profits. Economists are watching for a bit of inflation," Jones said.

Vaccines might be more widely available by April and, if that is the case, Jones said, she anticipates some summer travel.

"My view is that tourism will rebound first within market and as confidence builds will begin to gain regional momentum. I see the first real test of this with summer 2021 travel," she added.

Jones expects travel to first be more essential and family or government-related, with business travel also occurring at a later phase of recovery.

"Back to full normal most expect will not happen until 2022. So yes, I do see signs that travel may start to recover in mid-2021 if vaccines prove effective and are widely used, but not to full normal until summer 2022 and beyond if the recovery path holds," Jones said.

A more stable stage of economic recovery will follow around August 2021, when a true return happens with the reopening of schools as they were prior to COVID-19, according to Jones.

"This will allow families to return to work and to engage in business and social activities as in the past," she said.

In the meantime, the pandemic has influenced a workforce to adopt new ways of working and shopping. Jones said this will continue to develop and shift how we define our work and lifestyle. Early signs are present in the tech industry, she added.

"For Guam, I see this as less an issue as we are a service economy. However, the experience of COVID-19 on how we work and what it may take to attract a next-generation workforce may be more about lifestyle than traditional ideas of working hours and vacations," Jones said.

If vaccines don't demonstrate longer-term effectiveness and if Guam does not reach levels of community effectiveness, meaning not enough people take vaccines to reach required immunity levels, that could disrupt economic recovery, according to Jones.

"The true impact of COVID-19 reveals government financial weakness and prospects of higher taxes," she said. "The social costs of disruption lingers as business and personal economic hardships are no longer supported with federal support."