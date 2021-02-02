Vaccine expanded to age 55

Guamanians ages 55 and older have been added to the Phase 1C category, according to the Joint Information Center.

On Monday, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee expanded the age group for vaccinations, which started in January. Phase 1C was initially restricted to those ages 75 and older, but the age bracket was expanded to include those 60 and up.

Residents 55 and older will now be accepted at all vaccination sites, according to the JIC press release.

The committee also expanded the definition for essential workers, who fall into Phase 1a of the vaccination plan. Essential workers now include: mayors, vice mayors and their staff; funeral homes, mortuaries and cemetery staff; and service providers contracted with the Department of Public Health and Social Services who provide direct services to the community.

It’s still unclear when other Guamanians, who worked throughout the pandemic at grocery stores, home improvement retailers and gas stations while being exposed to the community at large, will be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, community tests for COVID-19 continue. And as of this past weekend, there have been 21 new cases of respiratory illness out of 895 tests conducted.

Eighteen cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine. One case was identified through contact tracing.

Guam has had 7,608 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 129 deaths. There are 102 people in active isolation and 7,377 who have completed isolation.