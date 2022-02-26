Vaccine mandate lifted, public health emergency nears 2 years

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has rescinded the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for establishments, activities and organized sports but has extended the public health emergency for another 30 days.

Her decision to rescind the vaccination mandate was announced in an executive order released Friday.

The governor preceded the announcement with a video message that restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms, concerts and other business establishments will no longer be required to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of today.

The lifting of the vaccination requirement came after Guam exceeded a 95% vaccination rate for eligible residents age 5 and older.

As of Friday, 134,754 age-eligible Guam residents have been vaccinated, leaving 6,853 Guamanians without being vaccinated against COVID-19, although they are age-eligible.

A total of 12,229 young children - newborn to 4 years old – are not vaccinated because their age group is waiting for federal approval for COVID-19 vaccination.

Mask-wearing, social distancing will stay

The governor kept the mask-wearing and social distancing requirements islandwide.

In the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce relaxed guidelines for mask-wearing as soon as today, according to The Washington Post.

While unvaccinated people remain at elevated risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death, the governor said, the island's vaccination rate and availability of treatment ensure an enhanced level of protection to the entire community.

Since Guam's first case of COVID-19 almost two years ago, the island has recorded:

• 322 deaths related to COVID-19.

• 44,111 COVID-19 cases.

The omicron surge over the past two months saw as high as 850 new cases a day and 70 hospitalizations a day. The most recent hospitalization update reports 36 patients in Guam hospitals Friday for COVID-19, with four patients under intensive care.

'Still of paramount importance'

The governor's executive order said the lifting of previously imposed vaccination requirements should not be seen as a signal that vaccination is no longer necessary.

"It is still of paramount importance,” she stated.

Still under public health emergency, two years on

The extended public health emergency is set to expire April 2. Before the extension, it was to expire March 2.

The governor has been extending the public health emergency month after month for nearly two years.

Continuing the public health emergency allows the governor to skip competitive bids for awarding government contracts, or for making purchases of products and services.

The governor first issued a public health emergency for the island March 14, 2020.