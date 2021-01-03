Vaccine prioritization to be discussed by committee on Monday; hospitalizations continue downward trend

Discussions on prioritizing vaccinations for essential workers and first responders will be held on Monday.

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee will be holding its fourth virtual meeting at 4 p.m. The committee will continue discussions on prioritizing vaccinations and any new COVID-19 vaccine-related developments since they last met on Dec. 28, 2020, the Joint Information Center reported.

As of Friday, residents in phases 1A and 1B who’ve received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine total 4,945. A second dose is required at day 21.

Phase 1C will include people with comorbidities and elderly adults, according to the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee, which determines the categories within the phases recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Saturday, Guam received the second shipment of Moderna vaccines. The latest shipment consisted of 6,300 doses, bringing Guam’s total of Moderna vaccine doses to 7,600 – this can fully immunize 3,800 individuals.

COVID-19 testing on Monday, Tuesday

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will hold a COVID-19 community testing on Monday and Tuesday.

On both days, testing will be conducted at the Guam Community College from 8-9 a.m. for GCC students, faculty and staff; then from 9 a.m.-noon, testing will be opened to the public.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will offer up to 300 tests per day on a first-come, first-served basis. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Four people will be allowed per vehicle and participants are asked to bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only. The center’s phone number is 635-7525/6.

1 out of 57

There is one new COVID-19 case confirmed out of 57 tests performed on Saturday, the JIC reported.

Since testing started in March, Guam now has 7,327 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 123 deaths, 157 people in isolation and 7,047 people who have completed isolation.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is .5, the JIC reported. Guam’s ideal, long-term goal is 2.5, which officials said, has been shown to correlate with low to zero COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There were 11 people hospitalized at the Guam Memorial Hospital, two of whom were in the intensive care unit. Two of those patients were on ventilators. There are no COVID-19 patients at Guam Regional Medical City or Naval Hospital Guam.