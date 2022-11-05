Val Rodriguez resigns as head of local Catholic school system

The Rev. Val Rodriguez will be stepping down as the superintendent of Catholic education at the end of the year to focus on “pressing duties” as the parochial administrator of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Toto, the Archdiocese of Agana announced Friday in a press release.

Rodriguez’s last day as superintendent will be Dec. 31. An interim superintendent will be announced soon, according to Tony Diaz, the Archdiocese’s director of communications.

Rodriguez assumed the superintendent position in October 2021, in addition to leading the Toto parish.

The Archdiocese of Agana, in the release, thanked Rodriguez for his service.

“Hit the ground running was the only way Fr. Val Rodriguez could approach his job as superintendent of Catholic education,” said the Rev. Romy Convocar, vicar general. “And that was precisely what he did from his first day on Oct. 12, 2021, to the present, learning every day. He was not afraid to ask questions and took the lead from the experience and knowledge of the Catholic school administrators. His commitment to Catholic education, penchant for hard work, and building teams are a testament to his leadership.”