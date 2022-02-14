Valentine's Day donation for St. Dominic's

SHARING THE LOVE: A group of friends organized a donation to St. Dominic's Senior Care Home on Feb. 12. Contributors were St. Francis School and Missy Palomo's George Washington High School early childhood program students who made Valentine's Day cards for the patients. Toiletries were also included in the donation. Main Street Bakery donated pan tosta. Other donors were Paradise Smiles, Cassandra Balajadia and Sonia Lopez. Organizers of the donation were Tina Quinata, Tania Stotts-Cruz, Janae Perez, Lacee Martinez, Jennifer Peredo, Kirsten Rosario, Leila Uong and Fe Stotts. Contributed photo.