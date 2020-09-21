Valiant Shield leaders discuss challenges and opportunities

More than 11,000 U.S. military service members are participating in Valiant Shield, the biennial joint forces military exercise held in the Pacific.

Planning began in 2018 but, as is increasingly common with all things 2020, COVID-19 presented a major concern for everyone involved. The exercise started on Sept. 14 and will end Sept. 25, the military stated in a press release.

Hundreds of participants for the exercise have utilized Guam hotels. But as officials stated Saturday, there are fewer military personnel on Guam this year compared to the last Valiant Shield exercise and precautions have been put in place, including requiring negative test results in order to participate, according to the release.

"There are over 11,000 participants. Most of them are not stationed on (Guam)," said Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base. "COVID-19 precautions were our primary concern. ... One of the most extensive measures is that every unit in every deployer that comes in here is required to do a 14-day prequarantine or restriction of movement at their home station prior to getting here. And once they're here, we've got them in tight restriction of movement that really just allows them access to the base and their mission set."

Valiant Shield began in 2006 and has taken place every two years since. It is as much an opportunity for the United States to demonstrate its ability to maintain security in the region as it is an opportunity for the different military branches to work cooperatively through joint exercises.

'We have to be prepared'

"By no means is this in response to anything that's happened in the area. We are all about the great power competition situation that's at hand right now. And we routinely do exercise in order to make sure we continue to operate at the highest levels," said Rear Adm. James Aiken, who is leading the exercise as the control group commander.

Col. Brian Baldwin, the Valiant Shield air expeditionary wing commander, said he viewed the exercise as regular business. Valiant Shield 2020 marks his fifth time taking part.

"It's a great opportunity every two years to get the joint forces together. ... It's regular business. It's my opportunity to come see Guam, which is an awesome place. It's different this time. But different doesn't mean we don't execute," Baldwin said.

"We have to be prepared," Aiken added. "We have to be able to assure our allies, assure our partners and also support the regional security. ... No matter what the challenges are, we have to be able to continue to pursue that great power competition."